Do not get swayed by 'lollipops' like one announced by PM Modi with LPG price cut: CM Mann

Sangrur, Mar 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asked the people not to get swayed by "lollipops" like one announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by reducing cooking gas LPG price by Rs 100 per cylinder.

Advertisment

Mann said the rival political leaders have started announcing "lollipops" as the Lok Sabha elections draw near.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of several developmental projects in the district.

"As elections draw near, the announcements of lollipops have started. (PM Narendra) Modi yesterday announced a cut in LPG by Rs 100 per cylinder. First ask who raised its rate," said Mann taking a swipe at the BJP-led Centre.

Advertisment

He said after raising cooking gas LPG price from 250 to 1,100 a cylinder, its price has now been cut to merely Rs 100.

Slamming the BJP-led Centre, the chief minister said that they "mercilessly" enhanced the price of essential goods for years but are now trying to "befool" a common man by reducing the price meagerly.

Mann called upon the people not to get swayed away by such announcements.

Advertisment

Weeks before the general elections, Prime Minister Modi on Friday announced a Rs 100 per cylinder cut in cooking gas LPG price to ease the financial burden on households.

The chief minister also took a jibe at former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for recently merging his Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD.

Mann called Dhindsa a 'political deadwood' who had never been able to win this seat due to complete "disconnect" with the masses.

Advertisment

Though the Dhindsa family had claimed it as their 'ghar waapsi' in the Akali Dal, they can never return to houses of the public which knows that they are "good for nothing", he said.

At a time when these people have to retire, these political "opportunists" are switching their loyalties just for sake of power, alleged Mann and said that neither they are worried for 'panth' nor for the state but their "sole interest is to grab power".

Mann slammed the Centre, accusing it of withholding Rs 8,000 crore of state's funds.

Advertisment

The Union government must be taught a befitting lesson by routing them out in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, he asked the gathering.

The chief minister also took on BJP leaders like Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar and Manpreet Singh Badal for "maintaining a stoic silence" on issues related to Punjab.

He said on one hand the BJP government is meting out "step-motherly" treatment to the state and on the other hand, these leaders are singing paeans of the saffron party just for their "vested interests".

Advertisment

Mann said every single penny from the state exchequer is being spent on the well-being of the people.

He called upon the people to ensure the AAP's victory on all the 13 Lok Sabha seats so that he can effectively combat the "discriminatory" policies of the Union government.

Mann said the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) need to be strengthened by ensuring its victory on all 13 seats in Punjab in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said he always wanted that this region should have an ultra-modern hospital so that people can get quality health services.

Mann said his dream has come true with the setting up of 80 bedded mother child hospital at Dhuri, 30 bedded Community Health centre at Kauhrian and 30 bedded Rural hospital at Cheema. PTI CHS VSD AS AS