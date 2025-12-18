Do not hesitate to explore, keep asking questions: Goa CM to students at science festival

Panaji, Dec 18 (PTI) Do not hesitate to explore or to face uncertainty and choose to ask "one more question" to ensure science moves forward, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant advised students here on Thursday.

He was addressing Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav organised by the state government to inculcate scientific learning among students.

"Science today shapes almost every part of our lives. To the students present here today, I would like to say this. Science moves forward because someone chooses to ask one more question. Do not hesitate to explore or to face uncertainty. Every effort contributes to learning," he said.

"From how we understand nature to how we design solutions for society, platforms like Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav remind us that science is not limited to textbooks or laboratories. It begins with curiosity and grows through questioning," the CM asserted.

Sawant said one of the most valuable aspects of this event was direct interaction.

"When students listen to scientists speak about their journeys, the challenges faced, the experiments attempted and the lessons learned, then science becomes relatable. Such conversations often spark new interests and help students see research as an evolving pursuit rather than a fixed destination," he said.

Sawant said the scale of this year's Mahotsav is encouraging, adding that 19 prominent scientists are engaging with students across nine venues throughout the coastal state.

"Around 4,500 students are participating, interacting with ideas across fundamental sciences, engineering, life sciences, environmental studies, data science, artificial intelligence, health sciences, and emerging interdisciplinary areas," the CM said. PTI RPS BNM