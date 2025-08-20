Do not raze unauthorised houses during Ganesh festival: Minister orders authorities

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday directed officials not to demolish unauthorised houses or issue notices to citizens during the upcoming Ganesh festival, and said any such action should be initiated only after the festivities.

The 10-day Ganesh festival is beginning on August 27.

"Do not demolish houses during the festive period. No notices should be issued to citizens that create fear in their mind. If any action is required, it must be taken only after the Ganesh festival," Bawankule said.

He said local citizens in North Mumbai had made an appeal to halt the ongoing demolition drive launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against unauthorised constructions. Acting on these requests, Bawankule ordered officials to suspend the drive until the end of Ganesh festivities.

However, he warned that those involved in preparing forged and fake maps for illegal construction will not be granted immunity.

The minister chaired a meeting at the Mantralaya attended by BJP's North Mumbai district president Deepak Tawde and revenue department officials.

Bawankule said a committee set up to examine construction-related records found tampering in 165 out of 884 boundary maps, and also in nine documents of the Goregaon city survey office. Based on these findings, the BMC had begun demolitions of structures deemed unauthorised.

He clarified that while those who constructed buildings on the basis of fake maps will face strict action, certain relaxations would be considered for structures built before 2011.

"The BMC should not go ahead with the demolitions till the Ganesh festival gets over. After the festival, an elaborate meeting will be held at the municipal office to take a final decision," Bawankule added. PTI ND NP