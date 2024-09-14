Do not respond to fake `arrest notice': Mumbai police commissioner

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Saturday urged people to approach police if they received any fake "arrest notice" through email, phone call or messaging apps.

"Received an arrest notice from the Commissioner of Mumbai Police? Bring it to our notice. Don't believe or respond to any fake arrest notice on mail, WhatsApp, SMS or phone call received on behalf of the Commissioner, Mumbai Police," he said in a post on X.

People should not fall prey to the fraudsters who send such communication and instead report it to police, Phansalkar added.

The commissioner also posted the screenshot of one such notice that had gone viral.

The so-called notice, written in garbled English and sent through e-mail, asked the recipient to visit the office of the commissioner of police, claiming there was a "court order" against the person's IP (Internet Protocol) address for something to do with pornography. It also mentioned the CBI.

Of late, numerous cases of online cheating where fraudsters pose as police or other law enforcement/government agency and extort money have come to light. PTI ZA KRK