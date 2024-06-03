Do not shift vehicle inspection unit from Burari to Jhuljhuli for now: Gahlot to officials

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Monday directed putting on hold the shifting of the inspection unit for certain classes of vehicles from Burari to Jhuljhuli, saying it did not have his prior approval and also stakeholders were not consulted, causing them "hardship".

Operators have alleged that they were facing difficulties in shifting their vehicles to the other location, he said.

"Such a major decision was taken without my prior approval and implemented in a haste without proper consultation with the stakeholders, which has caused great hardship to the vehicle owners as well as operators," he said in a communication to the transport commissioner.

"It is directed that the shifting of VIU (Vehicles Inspection Unit) from Burari to Jhuljhuli may be kept on hold till further orders," he added.

He said that after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is no longer in force, he would hold a meeting with the commissioner of transport to discuss the modalities of shifting.

"Till the time such modalities are finalised, the VIU at Burari shall continue to conduct Fitness Test for the above class of vehicles," it said.

Gahlot said it has been learnt that the facility for the renewal of fitness certificates for some categories of vehicles such as gramin sewa and taxis etc have been shifted from the Burari Vehicle Inspection Unit (VIU) to the Jhuljhuli VIU.

"Various grievances have been received from vehicle operators vide which it has been informed that the sudden shifting of VIU from Burari to Jhuljhuli has not been advertised for the information of concerned operators due to which they are facing great difficulty in taking their vehicles to Jhuljhuli which lies in remote South-West corner of Delhi," it said. PTI SLB SLB TIR TIR