Do not want to get cabinet berth by displacing someone else, says Bhujbal

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said he did not want to become a minister in the Maharashtra government at the expense of any of his colleagues.

"I do not want a ministerial post if it comes by removing someone else from the cabinet," the veteran leader told reporters at Nashik after returning from a foreign trip.

Opposition leaders Vijay Wadettiwar of Congress and Jitendra Awhad of NCP(SP) had claimed that Bhujbal will be inducted in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government by dropping his party colleague Dhananjay Munde. Munde is under fire over his aide Walmik Karad's alleged involvement in an extortion case related to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

"I deliberately took a break from politics for a while," he said, talking about his travel outside the country. "I have been active in politics since 1967, but sometimes the political mind needs rest," Bhujbal added.

The NCP leader was Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the previous Mahayuti government, but was dropped following the assembly elections in November. The portfolio is currently held by Munde.

Bhujbal also clarified that CM Fadnavis had not promised him a ministerial position. "Fadnavis only said, let's us wait for seven to eight days and discuss it," he added.

"What can I say about what Wadettiwar or Jitendra Awhad have said? I do not want a post at the cost of someone else," he said.

His focus was on social work, he said, while also talking about events related to social reformer Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary on Friday.

"I will visit (Savitribai's birthplace) Naigaon tomorrow morning, as I have done every year since 2000. The chief minister and others will also be present there. Later, I will attend the unveiling of statues of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule in Chakan, where Sharad Pawar will also be present," Bhujbal said. PTI ND KRK