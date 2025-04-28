'Do terrorists have so much time,' Wadettiwar's Pahalgam remarks stoke row, invite criticism

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) In controversial remarks, Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said terrorists have no caste or religion and questioned veracity of the claim that terrorists asked about faith of tourists before killing them in Kashmir's Pahalgam town last week.

Wadettiwar's comments stoked a huge row and invited strong condemnation from ruling alliance leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet colleague Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Twenty-six people, most of them tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22. Eye-witnesses and survivors, in their interactions with media after the deadly assault, have claimed the terrorists had marked out non-Muslims.

Talking to reporters, Wadettiwar said, "We are being told that terrorists ascertained religion and then killed people. Do terrorists even have so much time to go close to someone and whisper in ears? It is highly controversial, because some are claiming such things did happen while others are denying it. Do not plan anything around it." "Terrorists do not have caste or religion. It is wrong to divert attention from the original issue of the terrorist attack and reasons behind it. We consider that such attacks are on the country and there should be a befitting reply," maintained the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

The opposition MLA insisted the government must take responsibility for the Pahalgam carnage.

"Why was there (at attack site) no security? Was there no intelligence failure? Is this not the failure of government? No one talks about that," Wadettiwar asserted.

As his remarks ignited a controversy, the former Congress minister later issued a clarification.

"Basically, the terrorists came and they killed our people. If they have ascertained religion before killing people, they did it with a purpose to destabilise the country. Their aim is to start a fight between two major communities in India and eventually causing major losses.

"The terrorists' insistence to recite Kalma (a declaration of faith that forms the core beliefs of Muslims) is actually a strategy of Pakistan to damage India. Nobody should be allowed to destabilise the country," Wadettiwar asserted.

Notwithstanding the clarification, the senior Congress leader faced a barrage of criticism with Chief Minister Fadnavis leading the attack on him.

The Congress leader's statement had rubbed salt in the wounds of the families who lost their loved ones in the horrific attack, the CM said.

The relatives have clearly said what happened when the terrorists attacked tourists at Pahalgam, Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, said.

Wadettiwar was not even at the spot at the time, the CM pointed out.

"Such statements are like rubbing salt in the wounds of the relatives. This is very bad. I don't know whether to call this stupidity," Fadnavis said.

In a post on X, minister Bawankule, also the Maharashtra BJP president, termed Wadettiwar's statement as the "height of insensitivity" and said it displays an "anti-national mindset".

"It has been repeatedly proven that Hindus are targeted in Kashmir, so in which world is Vijay Wadettiwar living? By claiming that terrorists have no caste or religion, who is Wadettiwar trying to please?" Bawankule questioned.

"Through his statement, Wadettiwar is making a disgusting attempt to shield terrorists and provide them protection. This is not just irresponsibility; it is a clear example of an anti-national mindset," the BJP minister said, adding every Indian who loves the country must condemn such remarks.

Hitting out at the Congress, Bawankule said the opposition party is rubbing salt in the wounds of patriotic citizens.

People will not forget this, the senior BJP leader warned.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora also slammed the CLP leader.

When Indians were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Wadettiwar's first instinct is to defend Pakistan " just like when he claimed that Pakistani bullets didn't kill Hemant Karkare (then-Maharashtra ATS chief) during 26/11," Deora said.

The ruling Shiv Sena staged a protest against Wadettiwar in Mumbai and demanded that he immediately tender a public apology for casting doubts on the accounts of survivors and appearing to defend the actions of terrorists.

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande said Wadettiwar's comments were disgraceful and amounted to insulting those who lost their loved ones in the massacre.

She questioned whether a leader who disrespects the pain of widows and children could be considered morally fit to hold public office.

She pointed out that Wadettiwar's insensitivity is part of a larger, alarming pattern within the Congress party.

She cited similar statements made earlier by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Minister R B Thimmapur, senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra, Robert Vadra, and certain Pakistani-American individuals.

Kayande said such statements betray the grief of affected families and embolden anti-India narratives.