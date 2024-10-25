'Do they get free power in UP, Haryana?' Kejriwal asks people at rally

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked the Delhi residents to call their natives in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana and ask them if they get round-the-clock electricity like they get in the national capital.

Advertisment

Kejriwal made the remark while addressing a gathering in west Delhi's Vikas Puri as part of the party's ongoing 'padyatra'.

The former Delhi chief minister hardsold the Delhi government's free schemes like electricity, water and bus rides for women in the city.

"Call your people in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, or Bihar and ask if your relatives are getting free electricity for 24 hours," he asked a gathering.

Advertisment

"If the BJP comes to power, there will be 10-hour power cuts in Delhi also. So do not vote for the BJP even by mistake," Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief was accompanied by local MLA Mahinder Yadav.

Kejriwal walked through the streets of the area greeting and shaking hands with the people. Many garlanded him and clicked selfies. PTI MHS VIT MHS VN VN