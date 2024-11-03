Do what it takes to punish terrorists: J-K LG Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday in the wake of a grenade attack directed the Union Territory's top police officer and other security officials to give a forceful response to the terrorists.

Advertisment

"The LG spoke to DGP Nalin Prabhat and senior officials of the security agencies on the grenade attack in Srinagar. He directed the security officials for an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates," an official spokesman said.

The LG asserted that the terrorists attacking civilians will have to pay a very heavy price.

"You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission," he said.

Advertisment

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near a crowded flea market in Srinagar on Sunday, injuring at least 11 civilians.

The grenade, however, missed the intended target and landed on a roadside, an officer said.

Earlier, condemning the attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks and encounters in parts of the Valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the Sunday market in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Advertisment

"The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he added.

The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 3, 2024