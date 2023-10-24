Do you take Digvijaya seriously, asks Scindia on `ran away from election' barb

Gwalior, Oct 24 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday dismissed Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh's jibe that he "ran away" from assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

"Do you take Digvijaya Singh seriously?" asked the BJP leader who quit the Congress three years ago. He was asked by reporters here about Singh's remark that the Congress gave ticket to K P Singh from Shivpuri even though it had promised ticket from the constituency to former BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi, because it was expected that Jyotiraditya Scindia would be contesting from Shivpuri as the BJP candidate.

But Scindia, in the end, "ran away due to fear," Digvijaya said on Monday.

Notably, the ruling BJP has fielded three Union ministers in the next month's assembly elections.

In 2018, the BJP's Yashodhara Raje Scindia had won from Shivpuri but she declined to contest this time citing health reasons.

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders from Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar joined the BJP in Scindia's presence here. PTI COR ADU KRK