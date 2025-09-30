Docs flag need for awareness about elderly care as SRS data points to ageing India

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A recent study on senior citizens has found that 27 per cent of responders suffered from dementia, 20 per cent from depression, while 40 per cent had bone-related issues, thereby underlining the need for awareness about proper elderly care.

The finding shared on the eve of the International Day of Older Persons assumes significance amid the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) report for 2023 showing a rise in the elderly population in India.

The share of individuals aged 60 rose to 9.7 per cent in 2023, according to the SRS data.

The study conducted on 300 elderly people by Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research in Delhi also showed that 40 per cent had muscle-related problems while 15 per cent were at high risk of falling.

The study led by Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, consultant in Geriatric Medicine at Sitaram Bhartia, was conducted over eight months, between January and August this year.

The findings also showed that 22 per cent had frailty (a condition where the body becomes very weak, increasing vulnerability to illnesses).

It showed that 20 per cent suffered from depression and 27 per cent had dementia, and among them, 7 per cent had severe dementia.

Dr Bhatti stated that India currently has around 140 million elderly people, a number expected to reach 350 million by 2050.

"Yet, a large section of the population remains unaware of proper elderly care," he said.

"After the age of 60, one must undergo a preventive health check-up with comprehensive geriatric assessment every year," he stated.

Eldelry care providers must ensure that those above 60 are vaccinated against pneumonia (once), influenza (every year) herpes zoster/shingles (two doses, once in a lifetime), tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (once every 10 years) And hepatitis B (three doses every 10 years), Dr Bhatti said.

In addition, seasonal vaccines like typhoid and hepatitis A may also be considered, Dr Bhatt said.

Doctors also listed some important safety measures such as avoiding slippery floor tiles, carpets, installing railings in washrooms if needed, ensuring good lighting at home and using sensor lights, if possible.

They also called for maintaining cognitive function and prevent dementia, play Sudoku or crossword puzzles for at least 20 minutes daily and advised practising meditation and yoga Regarding elderly women, Dr Reva Tripathi, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Sitaram Bhartia, added that the risk of ovarian cancer increases at this age, so it is essential to get annual checkups for the uterus, ovaries, and menopause-related concerns.

Urinary problems are common, and although breast malignancies are comparatively less frequent at this age, vigilance is still necessary.

At this stage of life, bone and posture issues are also common, doctors said.

According to Dr Abhimanyu Kumar, orthopaedic consultant at Bhartia Hospital, 20 minutes of physical activity daily is essential. Diet should be monitored carefully, especially protein intake. Staying hydrated, sitting on a chair instead of a bed to maintain posture, checking weight regularly, and wearing shoes instead of slippers can reduce the risk of falls.

Dr Kumar emphasised that exercises for the knees, lower back, spine, shoulders, and neck are particularly important at this age.