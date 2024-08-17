Docs hold protests in Punjab, Haryana against Kolkata rape-murder, demand safety in hospitals

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Doctors held protests at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata and demanded safety for healthcare professionals at workplaces.

Outpatient department services remained non-functional and elective surgeries were also not conducted but emergency services were not affected, the protesting doctors said.

The Indian Medical Association has given a nationwide call for the withdrawal of non-emergency services for 24 hours from 6 am on Saturday to protest against the alleged rape and murder at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the subsequent vandalism at the facility.

Meanwhile, the protest of resident doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh entered the sixth day on Saturday. OPD services for both old and new patients remained closed but emergency and critical care services continued.

The Faculty Association of PGIMER, Chandigarh, is also supporting the strike call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The IMA's Punjab Unit advisor Navjot Dahiya said doctors are holding a protest against the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

Medical professionals held sit-ins at many places in Patiala, Amritsar and Ludhiana, demanding justice for the victim and safety for doctors.

A protesting doctor in Amritsar said that if a medic is not safe in a hospital, then where is a doctor safe? Demanding that hospitals be declared safe zones, another protester said sufficient security arrangements need to be made for the safety of healthcare professionals. PTI CHS NSD NSD