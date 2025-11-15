Doctor abducted, robbed of Rs 2 lakh in Thane; five booked

Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old doctor of a civic hospital was allegedly abducted by five persons, who posed as policemen, held him captive and robbed him of Rs 2 lakh, in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The Kalwa police on Thursday registered a case under sections 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting to murder or for ransom, etc.), 309(4) (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for the incident that took place last week, an official said.

According to the police, the accused, including a man known to the doctor, abducted him from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa around 9 am on November 8.

"One of the accused, Irfan Azgar Ali, arrived with four others, who posed as policemen. They forced the doctor into a vehicle, took him to Nashik, where they threatened to implicate him in a fake currency case. The accused took away Rs 2 lakh that the victim had with him, and demanded Rs 12 lakh from him," the official said.

The doctor managed to escape captivity by evening and returned to his house in Vartak Nagar, after which he submitted a written complaint, he said.

The official said that the police were probing the case and no arrests had been made so far. PTI COR ARU