Doctor among 2 booked for unauthorised constructions in Thane

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a doctor and another person for allegedly violating civic regulations in constructions done by them at the scenic Yeoor hills in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

The duo did not obtain permission from the Thane Municipal Corporation while constructing a house and a swimming pool on a piece of land in the Yeoor hills, the official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

The illegalities came to light when civic officials inspected the area, he said.

Based on a complaint by a civic official, a case was registered against the two persons on September 23 under provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, the police said. PTI COR GK