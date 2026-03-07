Doctor among 3 arrested for killing medic in UP’s Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Saturday arrested three persons, including a doctor, for the murder of another medic on March 5, officials said.

SP Abhishek Jha told reporters that three men, including a doctor, have been arrested in connection with the killing of Dr Rajkumar, the operator of Shivalaya Healthcare Hospital at Nagina in the district.

According to police, Rajkumar was shot dead on the evening of March 5 inside the Shivalaya Hospital, allegedly by Vikas, who entered the clinic posing as a patient and opened fire while pretending to show a pathology report.

“Investigation revealed that Rajkumar and Dr Neeraj had jointly opened a hospital four years ago. However, due to financial disagreements, Rajkumar later branched out and set up his own hospital, which led to a significant drop in footfall at Neeraj’s facility,” the SP said.

Driven by professional rivalry, Neeraj allegedly hired his driver Vikas for Rs 10 lakh to eliminate Rajkumar. Neeraj reportedly paid Vikas Rs 2 lakh in advance to execute the hit, the officer said.

Police have arrested Neeraj, Vikas, and a third individual named Rajan, who allegedly supplied the weapon used in the crime.

Two pistols and Rs 2 lakh in cash were recovered from their possession, police said. PTI COR CDN ARI