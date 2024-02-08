Doctor among four booked for assaulting customer at restaurant, creating ruckus

Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) A doctor and three others allegedly assaulted a fellow customer at a restaurant in Old Goa and created a ruckus there, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on February 7, following which a case was registered against the four persons, they said.

The accused were identified as Dr Ajeya Mundhekar, Shubham Sawant, Swapnil Naik and Abraham Gaikwad, a police official said.

The accused doctor works as an interventional cardiologist in a private hospital near Panaji, he said.

"As per the probe conducted so far, the main accused in the case, Dr Mundhekar, started abusing his fellow customer and even broke the table of the restaurant located in Old Goa village," the official added.

The police did not specify the motive behind the assault.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case against the four accused on the charges of trespassing, provocation, damage to property, assault and wrongful restraint. PTI RPS NP