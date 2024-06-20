Doctor among two booked over 'gender change' surgery in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Two people, including a doctor, have been booked after "gender change" surgery was allegedly performed on a young man without his consent, police said.

The youth, about 20-year-old, was brought to a private hospital here by Om Prakash who had been sexually assaulting him for the past two years, according to a complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

Police said the victim had been missing from his home for a month.

It was not immediately clear if the entire procedure was carried out before the victim contacted his mother.

It was also not known if the hospital routinely performs gender reassignment surgeries.

The case has been registered at Mansurpur police station under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 420 (cheating) and 377 (unnatural offence) of IPC, Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar said.

Police said Om Prakash brought the victim to the medical facility about a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, activists of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) led by its state vice president Niraj Pehelwan staged a dharna outside the medical facility at Begarazpur village on Wednesday demanding action against the doctor and Om Prakash.

The victim's father said his son called his mother recently that he is in a private hospital and narrated the incident that happened to him.