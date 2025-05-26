Doctor among two tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar

Patna, May 26 (PTI) Two persons, including a doctor at AIIMS Patna, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, officials said on Monday.

A 31-year-old man from Patna was found positive for the virus, the state's first case in the current wave of the infection, they said.

"A Patna resident with no history of travelling outside the state recently has tested positive for Covid-19. The level of infection is very mild. The infected patient is being treated at a private hospital. The case is being monitored closely and all necessary protocols are being followed," Patna Civil Surgeon Abinash Kumar Singh told PTI.

A doctor at AIIMS Patna has also tested positive for the coronavirus, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

The administration urges the citizens to "stay alert but not alarmed", as the health department remains fully equipped to deal with the situation, the officials said, adding that there is "no need to panic".

"Government hospitals in Patna have already been asked to ensure preparedness. This includes ensuring the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines," the DM said.

Covid-19 cases have been rising across the country over the past few weeks. PTI PKD BDC