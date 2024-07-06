Doctor arrested for misbehaving with minor patient

Thane, July 6 (PTI) A 49-year-old doctor has been arrested here for misbehaving a minor female patient, police said on Saturday.

Dr Gulab Yadav, the accused, touched her improperly while checking her when she visited his clinic on Friday, the 16-year-old girl said in the complaint filed with Vartak Nagar police station.

He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 75 (sexual harassment) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said investigating officer Yogesh Shirsat. PTI COR KRK