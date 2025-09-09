Doctor arrested with MDMA in Kerala

Kochi, Sep 9 (PTI) A doctor has been arrested in Kerala after 0.83 grams of MDMA (a synthetic drug) was found in his possession, police said here on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Amjad Ahasan, 30, from Vadakkekara in North Paravur.

He was detained by DANSAF, a special anti-narcotics team, during an operation in Ernakulam North.

Police said the operation was carried out on the instructions of City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya.

It was led by Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner K A Abdulsalam.

Ahasan studied medicine in Ukraine, served as a house surgeon at Ernakulam General Hospital and later worked as a doctor at a private hospital, police added.