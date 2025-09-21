Doctor assaulted after woman’s death in key Manipur hospital, OPD services suspended

Imphal, Sep 21 (PTI) A large number of people assaulted a doctor of a key hospital in Manipur capital Imphal, vandalised property after the death of a patient on Sunday, prompting the physicians’ association to stop all services, including the outpatients’ department (OPD) and emergency care.

A 35-year-old woman died following complications after a surgical delivery of a girl at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and her family alleged medical negligence on the part of the RIMS medical professionals.

The family members started protesting on the hospital premises, vandalised some property and assaulted a doctor. Later, they were joined by a large group of people from the woman’s neighbourhood.

The Teachers and Medical Officers Association(TAMOA) later announced a complete shutdown of all services with immediate effect until the culprits involved in assaulting the senior consultant were arrested.

In a statement, the RIMS authorities mourned the untimely death of the woman and assured her family that the matter will be reviewed with utmost seriousness, and steps will be taken to address their grievances.

The hospital also condemned the vandalism and attack, saying that they could lead to legal issues.

"The incident has triggered widespread outrage among relatives and locals, who staged a protest demanding accountability from the hospital authorities. During the agitation, a professor of RIMS was assaulted and hospital property was vandalised," the statement said.

Damaging public property, manhandling medical professionals, and resorting to violence are unlawful acts, it said, adding that such actions not only hamper essential healthcare services but may also invite legal consequences.

The RIMS appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace, respect public institutions, and extend cooperation in resolving the matter through appropriate legal and administrative channels.

Meanwhile, the TAMOA condemned the “false allegations” and physical attack on one of its members and resolved to halt all services at RIMS, including OPD, emergency care and routine operations with immediate effect, until the culprits are booked, punished, and a safeworking environment is ensured.

The Association, however, clarified that patients already admitted will continue to receive care and attention. PTI COR NN