Doctor attempts suicide due to domestic dispute in Dombivili

Thane, Feb 24 (PTI) A doctor allegedly attempted suicide by consuming 45 sleeping pills along with beer following a dispute with his wife in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

The doctor attempted to take his own life at his apartment in Dombivili East and was found unconscious by his staff, who had reached his house after he had failed to report to work and take their phone calls, an official said.

The victim, who runs a hospital along with his wife, reportedly consumed 10 beers and 45 sleeping pills at a separate flat he had moved into recently, he said.

"He was under mental stress due to an alleged affair with a nurse at his hospital. Preliminary probe suggests the nurse was pressuring him for marriage, leading to frequent quarrels with his wife," the official said.

The doctor is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition is said to be stable, the official said. PTI COR ARU