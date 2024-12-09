Doctor beaten up in Mumbra clinic

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) A doctor was beaten up by four unidentified persons in Mumbra in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when two women at his clinic raised an alarm that "something wrong" had happened to a girl there, the official said.

"When the doctor, who practices homoeopathy, came out of his chamber to inquire, four persons entered and assaulted him. We have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused," he added. PTI COR BNM