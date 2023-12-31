Doctor booked for harassing wife, dowry demand in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against a doctor and his family for allegedly harassing his wife, who is also a doctor, an official said on Sunday.

A case under section 498(a) (harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Friday based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the official from Khandeshwar police station said.

The complainant has alleged that her husband and in-laws physically and mentally tortured her and demanded Rs 20 lakh from her family to set up a clinic for her husband in Parli in Beed district, he said.

Further investigation is underway in the case and no arrests have been made, the official added. PTI COR ARU