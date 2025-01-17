Doctor booked for negligence over patient’s death in Palghar district

Palghar, Jan 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against a doctor from Maharashtra’s Palghar district for alleged negligence that resulted in the death of a patient, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

A 27-year-old man, Rupesh Lalman Gupta, died at the doctor's hospital in the Vasai on March 19, 2024, a day after he was brought there.

However, Gupta’s family alleged negligence by the doctor and claimed that his hospital failed to give the patient oxygen support which resulted in his death.

Though the police initially registered a case of accidental death, reports from different agencies blamed the doctor for dereliction of duty. Also, the doctor failed to produce the documents supporting the treatment provided to Gupta, the official said.

Advertisment

The doctor has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), he added. PTI COR NR