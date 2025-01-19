Doctor booked for practising illegally in Thane district

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against a doctor who allegedly practised medicine illegally from a clinic in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police in Ulhasnagar town are on the lookout for the absconding doctor, Ramdas Bhoir, who practised medicine despite surrendering his certificate to the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine, an official said.

He said that during an inspection at the doctor's premises last month, the civic medical team found that he was still practising medicine and treating his patients.

The official said a case has been registered under the provisions of section 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act. PTI COR ARU