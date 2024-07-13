Doctor booked for raping patient in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) The director of a private hospital here was booked on Saturday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old patient, police said.

They said the man, who is also a doctor, has been accused of raping the woman in the operation theatre of the medical facility while she was unconscious.

Circle Officer of Patti Anand Kumar Rai identified the accused as Ashish Kumar Yadav, the director of Ashish Hospital and Surgical Centre located in Dhakwa Bazaar in the Aspur Devsara area.

The police official said the woman, who went to the hospital with her mother, was advised by Yadav to undergo surgery for a lump in her breast.

The procedure was carried out three days ago and she was later discharged, police said, adding that she was called to the hospital on Friday to get her bandages changed.

The doctor took her to the operation theatre, where he allegedly drugged her and raped her, the officer said.

Pratapgarh police have registered a case against Yadav based on a complaint by the woman's father, Rai added. PTI COR NAV OZ IJT IJT