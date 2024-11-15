Doctor booked for seeking bribe to release post mortem report in MP's Jhabua

Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) A doctor was booked in Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for releasing the post mortem report of a drowning victim, a Lokayukta police official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Baghel identified the accused as Dr Arpit Kumar Nayak (29), a medical officer at a community health centre.

"He sought a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the kin of a man who drowned in a pond. The amount was later reduced to Rs 40,000. We laid a trap but he refused to take the amount from the complainant after getting suspicious," Baghel said.

He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe into the incident is underway, the Deputy SP added. PTI HWP LAL BNM