Doctor caught while taking bribe for autopsy report

Umaria (MP), Oct 3 (PTI) A government doctor was on Thursday caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a man to forward the autopsy report of his kin to police in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Dr Rajendra Manjhi (30), posted at the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Manpur, was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption Lokayukta police, said superintendent of police Gopal Singh Dhakad.

The action followed a complaint filed by Virendra Kumar Yadav.

Yadav's nephew Bali Yadav drowned in a village pond about one and a half months ago, and Dr Manjhi allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to send the autopsy report to police so that the family could apply for compensation, said Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar.

Dr Manjhi later settled for Rs 6,000, and Yadav approached police after paying him the first installment of Rs 3,000, the DSP said.

A trap was laid by a 12-member team including DSP Rajesh Khede at the CHC and the doctor was caught, he added.

Manji, who has joined the Manpur CHC only a year ago, was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On the basis of the post-mortem report, the state government paid financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the Yadav family, officials said.