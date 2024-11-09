Doctor cheated of Rs 3.84 cr by three Karnataka-based men

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) A Thane-based doctor was cheated of Rs 3.84 crore by three persons who promised him profits from a civic contract to supply medical devices, a police official said on Saturday.

The three accused got the 39-year-old victim to invest this amount in various items connected to the contract between December 1, 2020 and March 27 this year, the Naupada police station official said.

"The man approached police after he did not get profits or any return on investment. We have registered a case of cheating but have not arrested anyone," he added. PTI COR BNM