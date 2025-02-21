Doctor conducts free eye test at Maha Kumbh, enlists 'naga sadhus' for initiative

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A Mumbai-based eye surgeon has set up a camp at the Maha Kumbh to detect eye defects among devotees and recommend treatments free of cost.

Dr Nishant Kumar used a novel approach to detect vision impairments and has enlisted the help of several 'naga sadhus' for his diagnostic process.

"At our camp at Arail Ghat, we've written large and small Hindi letters on the backs of 'naga sadhus' who are covered in bhabhut (sacred ash). Devotees are then asked to identify these letters which helps us detect any vision impairments," Kumar, founder of the Eyebiz Foundation, told PTI.

So far 18,000 patients' eyes have been examined and 15,000 spectacles have been distributed free of cost at the camp. Those who have complained of cataract in their eyes are being given a complete report to be followed up at hospitals later, he said.

Around 50 'naga sadhus' have cooperated in their initiative, he said. The camp was set up on February 10 and will run till February 25.

Kumar said, "Every year in Mumbai, during the 10-day Ganesh festival, we examine the eyes of 30,000-40,000 people. This time, we felt like serving the millions of devotees in the Maha Kumbh."