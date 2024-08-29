Doctor death: BJP team meets Bengal guv, apprises him of prevailing situation in state

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday met West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and discussed the prevailing crisis in the state following the rape-murder of a trainee postgraduate doctor at R G Kar Hospital here on August 9.

During the meeting, which was attended by former state party president Dilip Ghosh and other BJP leaders, Majumdar urged the Governor to take decisive action to address the turmoil in West Bengal.

"We have requested the Governor to protect the rights of people in Bengal and take whatever measures are necessary to lift the state out of this dire situation," Majumdar said.

Majumdar criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly inciting unrest through her statements, despite ongoing protests demanding justice for the rape-murder victim over the past three weeks.

He accused Banerjee of failing in her role as the head of a state government within a federal structure. "We have provided the Governor with detailed information about the situation, which has deteriorated since the incident on August 9. We urge the Governor, as the custodian of the Constitution, to address these issues," Majumdar said.

Several BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, have called for Banerjee's resignation, accusing her of failing to prevent the rape-murder of the doctor, and for allegedly attempting to cover up evidence and protect some of the perpetrators. They also suggested the imposition of Article 356, which allows for central intervention in states under certain circumstances.

Following their meeting with the Governor, Majumdar and other BJP leaders participated in a sit-in protest at Y Channel in Esplanade area, demanding the CM's resignation in connection with the RG Kar hospital incident.

In response to the BJP team's visit to Raj Bhavan, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told reporters, "We had been asking for the removal of the Governor, who is himself facing charges of sexual misconduct by a former Raj Bhavan staffer." "Instead of making the demand to remove a democratically elected government, BJP leaders should explain why this Governor cannot be removed despite serious complaints against him," Ghosh said.

Regarding the emergence of an audio recording purportedly related to the RG Kar hospital case, Ghosh commented, "We cannot confirm the authenticity of this recording. It should be examined by the CBI and become part of the investigation. We continue to call for all perpetrators to be held accountable, for the victim's family and friends to receive justice, and for the truth to be uncovered." The woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered in the hospital on August 9, which triggered a spate of protests across the city and the state for the past 21 days. PTI SUS MNB