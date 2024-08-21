Doctor death: CBI examines vehicle of hospital's ex-principal, grills driver

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detectives on Wednesday conducted technical tests on the vehicle used by the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with their probe into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the medical establishment, an officer said.

They also questioned the driver of the vehicle that Ghosh was using as the principal of the RGKMCH, he said.

"Forensic experts have examined the vehicle to find out the details of its movements. We are also trying to know whether the vehicle was used to carry something. We have also spoken to the driver of the vehicle to find out the details," he told PTI.

The CBI on Wednesday continued quizzing Ghosh for the sixth consecutive day as a part of their probe into the murder, he said.

According to sources, Ghosh was asked whether he had insisted on conducting the post-mortem examination of the deceased doctor at the RGKMCH and did not allow it somewhere else.

"His answer will be cross-checked," the source said.

Meanwhile, a source close to Ghosh said that the ex-principal skipped appearing before the Kolkata Police officials for questioning for disclosing the identity of the alleged rape and murder victim, which is illegal. Ghosh informed the police about his unavailability because of the grilling by the CBI, and sought another date.

The Kolkata Police also began an investigation against Ghosh for his alleged involvement in "financial irregularities" in the state-run health facility, a senior officer said.

The probe against Ghosh commenced after a four-member SIT was constituted by the state government to investigate the alleged financial irregularities.

Ghosh was appointed as the principal of the hospital in 2021.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital on August 9. The police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.

The Calcutta High Court later handed over the investigation to the CBI. PTI SCH NN