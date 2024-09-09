Doctor death: Left Front organisations march to Kolkata Police headquarters, try to break barricades

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Demanding justice for the deceased Kolkata medic, members of several Left Front organisations on Monday marched to the city police headquarters at Lalbazar and accused the state government and the ruling TMC of attempting to shield the actual perpetrators.

During the rally, activists of DYFI, SFI, and other Left groups chanted slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The processionists, who pushed against barricades and attempted to scale an iron wall of Lalbazar, carried placards featuring the image of the woman medic in red and black hues, with the slogan "We will not rest until your tormentors receive maximum punishment." A strong police presence and RAF were stationed behind the barricades at the police headquarters to maintain order.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, who led the rally, criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying, "The CM wants us to forget the horrific murder. She is not concerned about whether the culprits are arrested and punished. She only hopes people will forget the issue, the mass protests will fizzle out, and people will shift to a celebratory mood, overlooking their safety and security concerns," he said.

The rally, part of a series of protests since August 10, caused significant disruption to vehicular traffic along the CR Avenue-BB Ganguly Street stretch in the central business hub. PTI SUS MNB