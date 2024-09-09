Doctor death: Rallies continue in Kolkata demanding swift probe, women safety

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Amid ongoing protests demanding justice for the murdered RG Kar hospital medic, two rallies took place in the city on Monday.

In one rally, around 200 supporters of football clubs such as Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Md Sporting marched from Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral home to Shyambazar demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators.

Another rally, involving members of civil society organisations, students, and professionals, marched from southern parts of the city to Esplanade, demanding justice and a safer environment for women.

The young post-graduate trainee doctor was murdered on August 9, sparking widespread protests that have continued for a month. PTI SUS MNB