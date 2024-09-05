Doctor death: Suvendu writes to Droupadi Murmu, seeks withdrawal of President's Police Medal

Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu requesting the withdrawal of the President's Police Medal and the Police Medal awarded to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, alleging inaction over vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 14.

The BJP leader and Nandigram MLA also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the same request.

The vandalism is alleged to have been aimed at destroying evidence related to the rape-murder of a doctor, whose body was found in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9.

Adhikari said Goyal, a 1994-batch IPS officer, received the President's Police Medal in 2013 and the Police Medal in 2023. He alleged that Goyal failed to act as Kolkata Police Commissioner when the vandalism occurred on the night of August 14.

Kolkata Police was handling the rape-murder probe until August 13, when the Calcutta High Court ordered the case to be transferred to the CBI.

