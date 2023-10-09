Doctor dies by jumping from building in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A 56-year-old senior doctor of a government hospital died on Monday morning after he allegedly jumped off from a high floor of his apartment building in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said.

The man left a suicide note in his house at Shekhar Apartments in which he took responsibility for his death, they added.

The Mayur Vihar police station received information about the incident around 6 am. The police reached the spot and recovered the body, they said.

The victim was identified as Dr Saibal Mukhopadhyay, who worked as a senior doctor at the G B Pant Hospital here, a senior police officer said.

On inspection of the deceased's flat, a suicide note was found in which he took responsibility for his death, the officer said.

The deceased is survived by his wife and twin kids aged 15 years.

Mukhopadhyay's wife, chief medical officer (CMO) at the Kasturba hospital here, told the police her husband was on leave for the last three days and being treated for skin fungus and other ailments, the officer said. Sources at GB Pant Hospital said the deceased doctor had "some health issues".

A senior doctor at the Delhi government-run hospital said, "Everyone at G B Pant is shocked by the news".

"He was a cardiologist and had served for about 20 years at the hospital. He was a very god doctor and one of the very high-performing doctors," he said.

The statements of his family members were recorded and no foul play is suspected, however, a post-mortem has been conducted and inquest proceedings are on, the police officer said. PTI NIT KND RPA