Doctor dies by suicide at Pune home

Pune, Jun 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old junior doctor of a reputed hospital allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Pune, police said on Monday.

The body of Dr Shyam Vhora was found hanging at his house in the Dhole Patil Road area late on Sunday night, an official said.

He said a note mentioning the password for the doctor's mobile phone and a message "Thanks everyone" was found at the spot.

"We are yet to ascertain the exact reason for the suicide, and a probe has been initiated," the official said. PTI SPK ARU