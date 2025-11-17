Doctor dies while attending to patients in Odisha hospital

Balasore, Nov 17 (PTI) A doctor died of cardiac arrest while on duty at Nilgiri sub-divisional government hospital in Odisha, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dr Trinath Paul (54), a gynecologist of the hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday while he was attending to patients, a police officer said.

“Paul went to the washroom, but did not return for a long time. He was later found lying on the floor of the toilet. He was taken to Balasore district headquarters hospital, where doctor declared him dead,” the officer said.

Paul died of a cardiac arrest, according to doctors.