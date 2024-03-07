Doctor duped of Rs 80 lakh with promise of high returns on investment

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) A case of cheating has been registered against a man for allegedly duping a 65-year-old doctor of Rs 80 lakh by promising attractive returns on investment, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Shariyar Chhatriwalla alias Shoyeb Memon, a resident of suburban Kurla.

He allegedly cheated doctor Ghanshyam Verma, resident of Nashik, by taking money at different times over six years in the name of investment, the official said.

Verma even borrowed money from relatives and also sold his residence to pay the accused, the complaint said.

Based on the doctor's complaint, a case under IPC section 420 was registered and further probe was on, the official said. PTI DC KRK