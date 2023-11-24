Doctor ends life hearing of her son's death in accident in Canada

Alappuzha (Ker), Nov 24 (PTI) A doctor allegedly ended her life by hanging in her home in Kayamkulam here after hearing of the demise of her elder son who was studying abroad, police said on Friday.

Dr Mehrunnissa (48) was serving as an ENT specialist at the government district hospital in Mavelikkara here.

According to police, the doctor was depressed and deeply saddened after coming to know of the death of her elder son who had met with an accident in Canada recently.

"She was found hanging in the home in the morning. Her husband and the younger son were not there at the time," a police officer said.

Though the family members rushed her to the hospital, her life could not be saved. PTI LGK ANE