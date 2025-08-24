Doctor falls on road after scooter hits pothole, gets crushed by truck in Bhiwandi

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) A 58-year-old doctor was killed after his scooter hit a pothole, causing him to fall and get crushed by a truck in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Vanjar Patti Naka in Bhiwandi town on Friday night, an official said.

The official said the victim, Dr Naseem Ansari, was returning home on his scooter when it hit a pothole, causing him to fall and come under the rear wheel of a truck.

Locals rushed Ansari to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The accident, captured on CCTV, quickly went viral and sparked public outrage.

Residents staged protests over poor road conditions and civic negligence, alleging that ongoing repair work on the APJ Abdul Kalam Bridge forced heavy vehicles onto city roads, making conditions dangerous.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation's PRO, Shrikant Pardeshi, said road repairs could only be carried out at night.

Truck driver Mohammad Bilal Mohammed Aslam has been arrested, and a probe has begun. The truck, however, did not hit the doctor directly, but the uneven road caused the fatal fall, Senior PI Vishwas Dagale said.

Local MLA Rais Shaikh has demanded FIRs against civic officials, warning of large-scale agitations if pothole-ridden roads remain unrepaired. PTI COR ARU