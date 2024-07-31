Doctor found dead in car in Kota, probe on

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 31 (PTI) A 40-year-old doctor was found dead on the driver's seat of his car in Kota, police said on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector Jakir Hussain of Jawahar Nagar police station said the deceased, identified as Dr Rakesh Choudhary based on documents in his car, was in an inebriated condition before his death.

According to the police, a car was found parked with an unconscious man at IL Circle within the limits of Jawahar Nagar police station late Tuesday evening.

He was immediately rushed to MBS Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Following the postmortem by a medical board, the police handed over the doctor's body to his family on Wednesday morning and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the death, they added.

The medical board's autopsy revealed that the man's liver and other organs were critically damaged due to excessive alcohol consumption, Hussain said.

According to Choudhary's family, the deceased, a resident of Indira Vihar here, was known to be an alcoholic and reportedly suffered from depression and anxiety.

They added that he had left home for work around 11 am on Tuesday. PTI COR NSM RPA