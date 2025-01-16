Doctor found dead in his house in Delhi, 1 suspect detained

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A doctor was found dead in his house here on Thursday with a deep cut wound on his neck, police said.

Police have detained a suspect, Sunny Sharma (23), a dietician by profession, they said.

DCP South Ankit Chauhand said that the police received a PCR call regarding a body lying in a house in South Delhi's Chattarpur Enclave area.

The victim, identified as Dr Sambit Mohanty from Odisha, had a deep cut wound on his neck and "blood was scattered on the floor, indicating a violent altercation", DCP added.

During the investigation, police detained Sharma, who revealed that he had gone to deliver a diet subscription to Dr Mohanty's residence on Wednesday. While they were talking, Mohanty touched him inappropriately, Chauhan said.

Following this, Sharma strangled him and then attacked him with a knife and scissors from the victim's kitchen, and fled, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Chauhan added. PTI BM HIG