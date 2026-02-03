Doctor held for abetting suicide of 18-year-old daughter in Wardha

Wardha, Feb 3 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a doctor for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 18-year-old daughter by mentally harassing her in Wardha city of Maharashtra, officials said.

The case against the accused, Dr Arun Wankhede, was filed under at the Sawangi Meghe police station on February 1, and he was arrested from Yavatmal.

His doctor wife Sushma Wankhede lodged a complaint on January 31 that their daughter Nakshatra had been continuously mentally tortured by her father since 2021.

"She was found dead in her room on December 6, 2025. A case of accidental death was registered and an investigation was launched at that time," an official said.

The wife of the accused alleged in her complaint that her husband had extramarital relations. He would also humiliate his daughter and torment her with words like she was not his daughter and was a disgrace.

In the complaint, she said that on January 26, while cleaning her daughter's room, she found a register, on the last page of which she found her suicide note written English and Marathi. It included a serious allegation that her father would come to her room at night and attempt indecent acts, according to police.

She alleged that her daughter was harassed by the accused from 2021 to 2025 and fed up by the continuous torture, she committed suicide using helium gas and plastic sheet during the intervening night of December 5 and 6, 2025.

The complainant alleged that the accused, who was in Yavatmal at the time of the incident, had ordered helium gas cylinder on December 5, which was received by them in Wardha via courier, and their daughter was found dead in her room.

The complainant, submitted the register to Sawangi Meghe police station and filed a complaint.

Taking serious note of the case, the police arrested the accused from Umarkhed in Yavatmal district and booked him under the charge of suicide abetment, the officials said. PTI COR CLS NP