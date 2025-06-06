Doctor held for having sexual relations with woman on false promise of marriage

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) Police arrested a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a woman on the false promise of marriage, an officer said on Friday.

The woman, a resident of North Bengal and working here, lodged her complaint with Patuli police station based on which the accused PGT doctor was picked up from the hospital premises, he said.

Initial probe revealed that the accused is from Malda and they met each other over a social networking site, the officer said.

"The victim has complained that the accused promised her marriage and used to force her into physical relations. She has alleged getting pregnant twice and the doctor has aborted her on both occasions without her consent," he said.

Later, the accused started avoiding her and tried to build distance, the officer added.

The accused, police said, is staying at a rented accommodation in the Bowbazar area. PTI SCH RG