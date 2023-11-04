Doctor killed in accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A 38-year-old doctor was killed, while another was seriously injured on Saturday, when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor trolley from behind, a police official said.

According to the police, the accident took place at Shahpur Morh on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway under Mansoorpur police station area of the district.

SHO of the Mansoorpur police station Akhil Chaudhary said the deceased have been identified as Vivek Yadav (38) and Arjabdan (30).

He added that the seriously injured doctor has been hospitalised.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, he said.