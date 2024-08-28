Doctor kills self in Sambhajinagar after harassment from husband

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) A 26-year-old newly married doctor allegedly committed suicide after facing harassment from her husband in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, police said on Tuesday.

The doctor, Pratiksha Bhusare, who got married five months ago and recently joined one of the leading private hospitals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a medical officer, hanged herself to a ceiling fan in her home on Sunday, a police official said.

She left behind a seven-page note accusing her husband of harassment and blaming him for the extreme step, he said.

An FIR was registered at the Cidco police station against the suspect husband for dowry death and abetment to suicide on a complaint of the doctor's family, the official said.

"The seven-page suicide note gives details about the harassment she faced from her husband as he questioned her character and checked her phone call records and messages. The couple got married on March 27 this year," he said.

The woman's father alleged the husband, who did his MBBS from Russia, wanted to set up his hospital and was continuously pressuring his daughter to get money from parents, the official added.