Doctor-led AI platform boosts out-of-hospital care, enables 24x7 supervision

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind approach towards patient care, a doctor-led AI healthcare ecosystem is providing real-time medical supervision beyond hospitals to people with chronic conditions, preventing their escalation into serious illness, officials said.

At the core of the ecosystem -- iLive Connect -- is a small wireless biosensor patch paired with a wearable wristband, which continuously captures vital physiological parameters.

These include two-lead ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, body temperature, blood pressure trends, physical activity, and heart rate variability.

The data is transmitted wirelessly to a secure Cloud-based platform and further relayed to a dedicated medical command centre, Dr Rahul Chandola, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon and founder of iLive Connect, said.

The command centre is manned round-the-clock by specialised doctors who proactively monitor patients in real time, Chandola said.

Unlike conventional monitoring systems that respond only after symptoms appear, iLive Connect incorporates AI-driven predictive analytics, enabling detection of subtle physiological changes that may indicate the onset of disease much before clinical symptoms develop.

This early identification allows doctors to intervene at a preventive stage, significantly reducing complications, avoiding medical emergencies, and decreasing the need for repeat hospitalisation, Chandola said.

According to Chandola, the system was developed to address one of the biggest gaps in healthcare – the absence of continuous medical supervision once a patient leaves the hospital.

"Most serious medical events do not occur inside hospitals but when patients are at home without medical observation. By combining continuous biosensor monitoring with predictive analytics and proactive doctor supervision, iLive Connect enables detection of physiological deterioration well before symptoms appear, allowing timely medical guidance and preventing escalation into serious illness,” Chandola said.

A study of data from more than 410 patients during a 10-week observational programme found a 76 per cent reduction in repeat hospitalisation with early identification of risks related to cardiac conditions, blood pressure instability, metabolic disorders, and post-discharge complications, the company said in a statement.

The technology has shown particular benefits for senior citizens living alone, patients with chronic illnesses, and individuals recently discharged from hospitals, where the transition from hospital care to home remains a vulnerable period, Dr Viveka Kumar, co-founder at iLive Connect and senior interventional cardiologist, said.

Kumar highlighted that the integration of AI with continuous clinical oversight has enabled rapid response times and timely medical intervention in several potentially critical situations.

"Unlike conventional wearable devices that only display health data to users, iLive Connect functions as a doctor-led continuous care ecosystem, where technology supports clinical decision-making rather than replacing it," Kumar said.

The platform enables access to specialist supervision irrespective of geography, allowing patients in remote regions of the country to receive advanced medical monitoring without frequent hospital visits, the statement said.