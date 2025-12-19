Doctor molested while returning to PG in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 19 (PTI) A 28-year-old doctor was allegedly molested by an unidentified man while returning to her paying guest accommodation after duty hours, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in AGB Layout, under the jurisdiction of Soladevanahalli police station.

According to police, the woman was returning to her PG accommodation after completing her duty at a hospital at around 1 am when an unknown person approached her on a white scooter and stopped nearby.

He allegedly enquired about the location of a bus stop and then got down from the vehicle.

Police said the man allegedly behaved indecently with the woman and touched her inappropriately. When she raised an alarm, the accused fled the spot on his scooter.

Based on her complaint lodged on December 17, a case was registered at Soladevanahalli police station under Section 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

Efforts are on to trace and arrest the suspect, police added, noting that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SSK